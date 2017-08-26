DA’s proposal to be scrutinized

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

The inter-agency Task Force (TF) Bangon Marawi said it will study the Department of Agriculture’s (DA’s) proposal to distribute chicken to the Marawi displaced citizens amid the avian flu in Luzon.



This after Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol said President Duterte has agreed to let the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distribute poultry goods to the evacuees as chicken prices dropped due to the bird flu outbreak.

Piñol said all poultry products available in the market are safe for consumption as live fowls undergo tests and certifications before being dressed and sold in markets.

Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) assistant secretary and Task Force Bangon Marawi spokesperson Kristoffer Purisima said while he is not privy to details regarding the proposal, he said the Task Force will be sure to look into it.

“We’ll take that into consideration and I’m very sure that the Department of Health is on point to this and they’re studying this,” said Purisima.

Purisima also said there they have not received any feedback yet whether the evacuees agree or disagree with the idea.

Related

comments