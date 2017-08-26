Miss World-PH top 8 favorites

TOP 8 – As always, pageant authority (second to none) Jay P. Delgado selects the top favorites in the ongoing Miss World-Philippines contest.

Let’s make way for JPD.

AIMING to be the next Filipina Miss World after Megan Young, 35 beautiful and empowered women with their own advocacies are vying for Miss World-Philippines 2017 at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 3, 2017, to be aired live by GMA 7.



Now under the chairmanship of talent manager Arnold L. Vegafria, and with Bessie Besana as general manager, Miss World-Philippines has stepped up the national search with no less than the six latest titleholders – Miss World 2011 1st runner-up Gwen Ruais, Miss World 2012 top 15 Queenie Rehman, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Miss World 2014 top 25 Valerie Weigmann, Miss World 2015 top 10 Hillarie Parungao, and Miss World 2016 3rd runner-up Catriona Gray – lending their support to the pageant.

Aside from the Miss World-Philippines crown, three other titles are also at stake: Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Multinational, and Miss Eco Philippines, with the winners also competing internationally.

We have chosen the top 8 contestants who are likely to make the final cut. They are:

Jona Lli Sweett, 22, representing Aklan. Jona was crowned as Miss Philippines-Water in 2015;

Teresita Ssen Laxamana Marquez, 25, from Parañaque City. Also known as Winwyn Marquez, this GMA artist is the daughter of actors Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno and niece of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez;

Cristina Marie Carpina Coloma, 26, from Northern Samar. This Assumption College Makati graduate was crowned as Miss Northern Samar in 2012 and works as the marketing manager of MCE Leisure Corporation;

Laura Victoria Fortunato Lehmann, 24, from Makati City. This half-German sportcaster was Bb. Pilipinas 1st runner-up in 2014;

Zhaniethia Antoinette Carbonell-Villanueva, 23, from Lemery, Batangas. Popularly known as Zara Carbonell, this Organizational Communications graduate of De La Salle University is the daughter of actor Cris Villanueva. A travel blogger, Zara has also competed for World Miss University in Korea in 2012.

Janela Joy Pigon Cuaton, 20, from Masbate. Janela is a model based in Doha, Qatar (where her moms works as a nurse) who won as Mutya ng Pilipinas-Tourism International 2015 and Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2016 in Cambodia;

Ella Eiveren C. Lubag, 20, from Sta. Rosa City, Laguna. Ella is a BS Chemical Engineering student of UP Los Baños and a violinist of Harmonya, the UPLB Symphony Orchestra; and

Cynthia Magpatoc Thomalla, 22, from Cebu City. A Tourism Events Management graduate from Maasin, Southern Leyte, Cynthia is half-German and is the current Reyna ng Aliwan.

