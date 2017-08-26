Powerful storm to hit US

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Reuters

Hurricane Harvey intensified early on Friday, spinning into potentially the biggest hurricane to hit the US mainland in more than a decade, with life-threatening floods expected along the Gulf Coast.



Hurricane Harvey grew into a category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph (169 kph) as it moved northwest about 220 miles (355 km) off Corpus Christi, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It’s forecast to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

Up to 35 inches (97 cm) of rain are expected over parts of Texas, with winds up to 125 mph, and sea levels may surge as high as 12 feet (3.7 meters). Louisiana could get 10 to 15 inches of rain. Flood warnings are in effect for Louisiana and northern Mexico.

“Life-threatening and devastating flooding expected near the coast due to heavy rainfall and storm surge,” the hurricane center said.

Related

comments