DA distributes buffaloes

By: Franco G. Regala

BALANGA CITY, Bataan – The Department of Agriculture (DA) is set to distribute 120 dairy buffaloes to Bataan farmers to help improve their livelihood and curb malnutrition in the province.



Secretary Manny Piñol has recently approved the release of the buffaloes to the Provincial Government upon the request of actor-politician Teri Onor and Board member Dexter Dominguez, also concurrent chair of Committee on Social Welfare and Development.

Dominguez said a team from DA led by Director Daniel Aquino earlier visited the province particularly the Hacienda Gabon in the municipality of Abucay and conducted ocular inspection to ensure that the buffaloes will be settled in a conducive environment when they are brought there.

Dairy buffaloes can produce milk which can help farmers increase their earnings.

