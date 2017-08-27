‘Jolina’ exits today

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) lowered yesterday the storm warning signals over the areas affected by tropical storm “Jolina” (international name Pakhar) as it expects the weather disturbance to be out of Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Sunday morning.

PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said Jolina exited from the landmass between Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Norte around 5 a.m. towards the West Philippine Sea.



As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Jolina was traced 120 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, with intensified maximum sustained winds of 80 kilometer per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 95 kph. Its diameter remained at 300 kilometers.

Aurelio said with its accelerated movement at 24 kph west northwest, Jolina was expected to leave the PAR Saturday night. Improved weather conditions may be expected in the coming days.

Tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) no. 1 was raised over Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union and Abra. Residents of these areas were warned from strong winds that could cause light damages to structures. Sea travel, likewise, was not advised. They were also alerted of possible landslides and flashfloods.

The state weather bureau added that moderate to heavy rains will continue to prevail over the western section of northern Luzon as well as in Central Luzon, particularly in Ilocos Norte, Ilocus Sur, Pangasinan, Bataan, Zambales, and some areas in Nueva Vizcaya.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and other areas in Southern Luzon will experience light to moderate rains due to the habagat. Landslides and flashfloods are also possible.

Light to moderate rains with possible occasional heavy rains due to thunderstorms may be expected over the rest of Luzon.

Aurelio said the country may expect better weather conditions while Jolina, based on the PAGASA forecast track, is seen to make landfall over China on Sunday morning.

Luzon may expect only isolated rainshowers during the start of the week, especially in the afternoon or evening.

