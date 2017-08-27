Races for Marawi victims

By: Johnny Decena

BUKOD sa tampok na 7th Leg Imported/Local Challenge Race na isinulat namin kahapon, bigyan-diin naman natin ngayon ang dalawang Philracom Rating Based Handicap System Races dahil for the benefit ito ng Marawi victims.



Nakasalang sa Races 1 and 11, may guarantee ang mga ito ng P300,000 each and distributed as follows: P180,000, P67,500, P37,500 at P15,000 for the 1st thru the 4th placers plus added prize of P10,000 to the winning owner only ng sponsoring Philippine Racing Commission.

Muling tampok na Philracom-sponsored 7th Leg Imported/Local Challenge Race ay itatakbo sa race sa 1st Pick-6 events.

Ang apat na entries dito ay ang Hot and Spicy, Messi, Daiquiri Lass at Blue Berry na itatakbo sa layong 1,800 meters.

May 13 races ngayong araw na kinapapalooban ng three sets ng WTA at Pick-5 at two sets each naman ng Pick-6 at Pick-4. Race starts at 2pm.

So there….see you guys at our favorite Samson’s Billiard OTB at Saint Joseph and/or at Obet dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

Good Luck!!!

