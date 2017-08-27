Toni Gonzaga-Soriano quashes rumored affairs of husband

ACTRESS Toni-Gonzaga Soriano has dismissed rumors linking her husband director Paul Soriano to actress Erich Gonzales.



“Naniniwala kasi ako sa intuition. Kahit walang isyung lumabas, wala ka man, pag may naramdaman kang intuition, mostly 80 percent of the time, it’s true,” said Gonzaga during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“So pinakiramdaman ko. So far wala pa naman. Next month, tignan ko,” Gonzaga said.

Gonzales and Soriano were part of a movie that was shot in Siargao earlier this year.

Gonzaga said that she first heard about the rumors between her husband and Gonzales sometime in May this year.

“Alam mo sinabi nya rin yan sa akin nung May. Sabi nya ‘I think some people are gonna make an issue about me and Erich.’

“Just like how they did to me in ‘Thelma’ with Maja (Salvador) and me before sabi n’ya. So I guess it’s inevitable because Erich already talked to me. And she said that some people are bashing her.

“I think kay Paul din may nagme-message din. Kaya lang si Paul may ugali sya na super deadma. Tapos sasabihan lang nya ako. Sa-sabihin nya ‘uy there’s ganito, ganyan’ sabi nya. It’s not true I don’t want to react about it,” Gonzaga added.

