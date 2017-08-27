TRO vs house-to-house drug test hihilingin

Hihilingin ng isang lawyers group sa korte na maglabas ng temporary restraining order (TRO) laban sa illegal house-to-house at roving drug testing na isinasagawa ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa mga mahihirap na komunidad sa Metro Manila.



Inanunsiyo ng National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) na ihahain nila ang petition for prohibition and injunction sa Quezon City court.

“The NUPL asserts that this repressive PNP operation violates basic constitutional rights of persons and is contrary to law,” pahayang ng grupo.

Ayon sa NUPL, gagawin nila ang hakbang bilang tugon sa napabalitang door-to-door on the spot drug testing ng PNP sa Barangay Payatas, isa sa pinakamahirap na komunidad sa Quezon City.

Sinabi ni NUPL president Edre Olalia na ang ginagawa ng pulisya ay “anti-poor and discriminatory.”

“It is presumably illegal and unconstitutional on its face especially when it is blanket, involuntarily and arbitrary,” sabi ni Olalia.

“It violates the right to privacy and against self-incrimination and basic human dignity,” dagdag pa niya.

