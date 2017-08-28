91 get HIV via paid sex

Nearly a hundred individuals got infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) last June after they engaged in transactional sex, the Department of Health (DoH) reported yesterday.



According to the latest report from the HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines (HARP), a total of 91 individuals acquired HIV through paid sex.

“People who engage in transactional sex are those who report that they pay for sex, regularly accept payment for sex, or do both,” according to DoH report.

The report said 54 males and one female were infected after they paid for sex. Twenty-four men, on the other hand, had acquired HIV after accepting payment for sex.

Twelve more – 11 males and one female – got infected after engaging in both kinds of transactional sex.

“Most were male, whose ages ranged from 16 to 54 years; while two were females both aged 25 years old,” it was noted.

A total of 510 HIV cases acquired through paid sex have already been reported in the first six months of the year.

Moreover, from December 2012 to June 2017, there were 4,032 HIV cases involving people who engaged in transactional sex. (Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce)

