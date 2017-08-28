Millennials need more than just a smartphone

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Meet the new Infinix smartphones that allows you to take charge of your life

Millennials know what they want when it comes to smartphones. These highly-digital individuals no longer choose their device solely on looks. Nowadays, what drives their choice is whether the smartphone allows them to capture the moment when that moment is at hand. For these individuals, it is a device that allows them to take charge of the moment.



Infinix Mobility, builders of cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed and dynamic mobile devices, integrated practical innovations into its latest Note Series offerings. With the new Infinix Note4 and Note4 Pro, finally, Millennials now have a set of mobile devices that put them at the center of its innovative features.

“Millennials are the top smartphone users. Despite this fact, not all smartphones are made to complement the kind of lifestyle that they lead. As such, our new Note4 and Note4 Pro are crafted, especially, to give them all the efficiency and convenience they need from their smartphones as they tend to all their adventures,” Marcia Sun, Regional Manager of Infinix Southeast Asia.

The new Note4 and Note4 Pro boast of their state-of-the-art specs and features that are tailored while paying attention to the role that they play to empowering the lives of their users.

Big battery life

Millennials are often troubled by battery life limitations. In many cases, this problem takes a toll, especially that most of their activities require for their device to have a tremendous battery capacity.

For instance, young travelers need an efficient battery to capture photos and videos of their every adventure. Bloggers, on the other hand, need a long battery life to share stories on their social media and to always stay connected. Same goes with online gamers, who need just the right power and time to win their battles.

Taking the big battery life DNA of the Infinix Note series, Note4 is equipped with 4300mAh large battery while Note4 Pro with 4500 mAh, as supported by XPower. This technology maximizes the smartphones’ standby time, offering a two-day power capacity for normal usage and one and a half days for intensive use.

The smartphones also carry a fast battery charging technology. Based in their laboratory test, this innovative feature allows the device to charge 45 percent in just 30 minutes. In addition, it also enables a 250-minute phone call or six-hour offline music listening with just five-minute charge.

Sleek design and dynamic display

Millennials want individuality. As they always seek out things that make them different, they also want their unique character to radiate even on the gadgets that they use. That is why Infinix Note4 and Note4 Pro merge different elements to introduce both aesthetic and superiority in its design. These smartphones have a metal print back body that creates an exciting, thorough, and sleek finish—all furnished to complement different styles and fashion.

Meanwhile, the smartphones also have the newest Sharp 5.7-inch display with high color gamut. This feature reaches an 85 percent NTSC, a global quality standard index. It is also equipped with a 1300 (TBD) contrast rate and luminance, exceeding 500cd/m2 which together makes the screen unbelievably colorful, clear and dynamic.

Powerful Camera

For the connected and super-sharing generation, photos speak more than anything else. As such, enabling them with the power to capture their best moments clearly is integral. Now, taking Selfies is made even brighter and clearer through its excellent 13MP main camera and Dual LED flash. The 1.4μm 8MP front camera combines the latest selfie filters to make all of your selfies truly stunning.

Versatile Touch and Feel

When it comes to security, Millennials want a feature that can provide both protection and convenience. With the latest version of Infinix Note series, these elements are placed intelligently right at the user’s fingertips. By scanning their fingerprint to enable its smart Fingerprint key, they can now disregard complicated passwords while providing secure unlocking and easier privacy control of the applications.

This technology also introduces an upgraded Fingerprint function that adds viewing of photo libraries, voice recording, and customizing quick access to apps through different finger input.

Great user experience

To top it all off, the NOTE4 and Note4 Pro is also armed with octa-core chipset that gives the best experiences in gaming, streaming, or surfing the internet. 3GB RAM delivers enjoyable and smooth performance, and up-to 128GB external memory provides an excellent overall user experience.

This feature is matched with many innovative and interesting capabilities based on Android N. It has the Multi-Windows, which means that it can simultaneously process two applications using a split-screen view.

Infinix Note4 Pro also comes with a stylus called Xpen, which provides a finer control of the user interface as compared to using fingers. It also allows users to input handwritten notes and even draw some doodles.

The new Infinix Note4 and Note4 Pro are not just a smartphone that delivers what everybody wants. They are crafted to exceed expectations and to provide the Millennials with what they truly deserve. As it combines both efficiency and reliability, these mobile devices allow the young and adventurous generation to take charge of their lives.

Related

comments