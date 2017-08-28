NPD cops to undergo human rights course

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Aaron Recuenco

Policemen assigned to the Northern Police District (NPD) will be subjected to a two-day refresher course on human rights amid a public backlash against anti-drugs war following the execution-style death of a 17-year old boy in Caloocan City.



Chief Supt. Dennis Siervo, head of the Philippine National Police Human Rights Affairs Office (PNP-HRAO), said the first scheduled seminar is on September 12 and 13 and the target participants are officers and personnel of the Caloocan City Police.

“This is to enhance their knowledge and increase awareness on the application of relevant national and international human rights laws, principles and standards,” said Siervo.

Related

comments