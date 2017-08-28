SAP, Accenture Collaborate to Nurture Next Generation of IT Talent in PH

Initiative aims to equip university students with market-ready skills on exponential technologies

SAP SE, in collaboration with Accenture, announced a new next-generation program that aims to provide mentorship and skills development for future IT talent in the Philippines. The program aims to benefit 500 information technology (IT) students from top universities in the Philippines through a curriculum that incorporates SAP technologies that drive digital transformation.



This collaboration between SAP and Accenture is part of both companies’ strategy to address market needs in the Philippines to groom new talents and prepare them for the digital economy. The three-year program is part of SAP Next-Gen, which enables SAP customers and alliance partners to introduce in disruptive innovation and accelerate their exponential enterprise journeys and digital futures through connecting with students, startups, academic thought leaders and researchers, accelerators, venture firms, and other partners in the SAP University Alliances (UA) innovation network.

To kick off, students from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and the Mapua Institute of Technology, both of which are members of the SAP UA, are provided with individual trial accounts on SAP Cloud Platform. It provides them access to the curricula that comprises a combination of teaching materials from SAP UA and SAP Cloud Platform Tech Academy, as well as industry expertise from Accenture.

The IT students will undergo a series of lectures and workshops. From the pool of participants, SAP and Accenture will select several participants for further engagements.

“As society and businesses advance in the digital economy, enterprises need to invest in not only innovative software solutions but also in their people to build new capabilities and succeed in today’s market environment. As a company, we are committed to learning excellence for our current and prospective employees. We are excited to be working with our community of university students alongside our partner, Accenture, and look forward to seeing some great project ideas transpire from this program,” said Ryan Poggi, Managing Director, SAP Philippines.

Ambe Tierro, Senior Managing Director and Lead for Accenture Technology in the Philippines, said Accenture is looking forward to working closely with SAP in co-developing the curriculum extension program, team-teaching sessions with the Higher Education Institutions (HEI) faculty, and creating career campaign initiatives for students. “Accenture is eager to see this program through with SAP to develop the next-generation of technology professionals and, in the process, help them future-proof their careers,” she added.

SAP shares knowledge in building, managing, optimizing and securing the next generation of applications and solutions that will help companies stay relevant. Participants of the program are given the chance to access new SAP technologies and build their own software by utilizing SAP Cloud Platform.

Optimized for innovation, SAP Cloud Platform help companies go digital with greater ease through a broad range of enterprise reliability and data scale features – such as data management, analytics, and application development – that provide greater stability and business continuity; enhanced workload management, data quality and analytical processes; and easier building and deployment of next-generation applications.

Poggi concluded, “By working alongside our alliance partners in the ecosystem, SAP aims to inspire next generation designers, developers, and business leaders to leverage the latest technologies to innovate smart solutions for the digital economy.”

