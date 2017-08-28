Second typhoon hits Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG (AFP) – A powerful storm lashed Hong Kong and Macau on Sunday, just days after a punishing typhoon swept through southern China and claimed at least 18 lives.



Both cities raised a Typhoon 8 signal – the third-highest warning level – early Sunday morning as severe tropical storm Pakhar made landfall in the region, where emergency workers were still battling to repair Wednesday’s damage.

Around 300 flights were cancelled or delayed Sunday, a spokesperson from Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said. Cathay Pacific, the city’s flagship carrier, said “cancellations and significant delays” were expected to continue into Monday.

All ferry services in Hong Kong were suspended. Dozens of trees weakened by Wednesday’s typhoon were brought down in the latest storm.

Pakhar brought winds of up to 130km per hour to Hong Kong. The Typhoon 8 storm warning level would typically shut down Hong Kong’s stock market, schools, and businesses.

In Macau, authorities issue fresh flooding alerts as shops that were battered Wednesday remained closed on Sunday morning, and traffic lights stayed blacked out after Hato wiped out power in the city.

Pakhar – named after a freshwater fish in the lower Mekong river – smashed into southern China as worst-hit Macau was still picking up the pieces after Typhoon Hato, the city’s strongest typhoon in 53 years according to the city government.

Hato, which triggered the most severe Typhoon 10 warning, had ripped through the gambling hub Wednesday, plunging casinos into darkness and causing destructive floods.

The official death toll in Macau reached 10, as the enclave’s government faces recriminations over its lack of preparation.

Dozens of visitors had returned to the main tourist attraction of Senado Square in Macau Sunday.

