Is Kris joining ‘Wowowin’?

IS actress-television host Kris Aquino joining “Wowowin?”

This after Aquino posted on Instagram a photo of her meeting with “Wowowin” host Willie Revillame and talent manager Arnold Vegafria at Edsa Shangri-la Hotel in Mandaluyong City.



“I had a productive 5 hour meeting w/ my future BOSS & his core staff. Exciting times ahead. Good night,” said Aquino on IG.

Vegafria, talent manager of Senator Manny Pacquiao and other popular celebrities, also posted on IG an image of his meeting with Revillame and Aquino. It was captioned: “A productive meeting with @krisaquino @willierevillame.”

In September 2016, Aquino transferred to GMA 7 after she worked for ABS CBN for more than 20 years.

Aquino belongs to the APT talent management which also handles the careers of Maine Mendoza and Marian Rivera.

In March, Aquino aired her first TV project on the Kapuso network called “Trip Ni Kris.” Aquino also focused on digital projects.

Aquino will star in the film version of the best-selling novel by Kevin Kwan entitled “Crazy Rich Asians.” Her appearance was confirmed by Kwan following months of speculations.

“Thank you @kevinkwanbooks for CONFIRMING my role in #CRAZYRICHASIANS! THANK YOU for the kind words you had to say ‘I have a soft spot for her… She is Kris Aquino, what else is there to say?…’ Most of all THANK YOU for loving the Philippines and Filipinos. The feeling is definitely reciprocal!” she said on Instagram.

Aquino is no stranger to hosting game shows.

During her stint on the Kapamilya network, Aquino has hosted the game shows namely “Pilipinas, Game KNB?,” “Kapamilya Deal Or No Deal,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Pilipinas Win Na Win.”

