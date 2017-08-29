Jamie celebrates 30 years

By: Nestor Cuartero

JAMIE’S 30 YEARS: Herself surprised that she lasted 30 years in show business is Jamie Rivera.

The singer-actress says she never planned her career. She merely went with the flow, riding its ups and downs. In-between, she has been able to squeeze in marriage and motherhood.



This year, Jamie is celebrating her 30th anniversary as a singer and actress.

The OPM icon will be honored in a tribute album “Hey It’s Me, Jamie!,” a Star Music compilation of the Inspirational Diva’s biggest hits.The album will be available for the first time during her concert with the same title at the Music Museum on September 8 (Friday).

Jamie’s 30th anniversary album gathers in one collectible volume the songs she has popularized since the start of her singing career. The songs are interpreted by different artists, giving them a fresh new touch.

Included in the “Hey It’s Me, Jamie!” album are: “Hey It’s Me” (Janella), “I’ve Fallen For You” (Ylona and Bailey), “Mahal Naman Kita (Morissette), “I’m Sorry” (Juris), “Awit Para Sa’yo (JC Santos), and “Say You’ll Never Go” (Yeng).

There are also “Maybe” (Jed and Jona), “Kay Palad Mo” (Angeline), “Jubilee Song” (Vina and Erik), “We Are All God’s Children” (Ogie).

For her part, the former Miss Saigon actress offers a new track, “Thank You,” a song she offers to her biggest career inspiration– her fans, family, and the Lord.

‘I feel so good because God planned my career,” she says.

Joining Jamie in her anniversary concert are Jona, Bailey May, and Janella, Pinky Amador, Ito Rapadas, Jenine Desiderio, Bimbo Cerrudo, Jason Zamora, Joshua Zamora and Klarisse de Guzman.

WONDER BEKI: Paolo Ballesteros plays the title role in “Wonder Beki”, his follow-up to the critical and commercial success, Die Beautiful. Joey de Leon co-stars.

“Wonder Beki” has elements of action and fantasy, directed by Tony Reyes, from M-Zet.

