Allen, former Heat star, in town

While Filipino basketball fans are awaiting the return of LeBron James in Manila this weekend, a retired NBA star quietly slipped into town.



Ray Allen, a former James teammate with the Miami Heat, is in the country for a visit, much to the surprise of many since the renowned shooter isn’t due for any major event.

The 18-year veteran arrived Monday and immediately posted an Instagram photo of Ayala Triangle in Makati City while taking a morning jog yesterday, adding that “traffic was everywhere.”

Allen, who also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle Supersonics, and Boston Celtics, is coming off a trip to Hong Kong to attend an event called Sneaker Con.

