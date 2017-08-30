Kian’s parents placed under WPP

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Jeffrey Damicog

The parents of slain Grade 11 student Kian delos Santos was placed yesterday under the provisional coverage of the Witness Protection Program (WPP) of the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Saldy and Lorenza delos Santos were immediately given provisional coverage when they went to the DoJ yesterday to apply for the WPP.



“They voluntarily went to us at the DoJ today to apply for admission to the WPP. And we immediately accommodated them,” he said in a statement.

Aguirre said the move proves there is no truth to allegations he has been biased against Kian.

“This just shows, that contrary to the unfounded allegations of bias hurled against me by some ill-motivated or ill-informed sectors, the parents of Kian de los Santos have full faith and confidence with me and the DoJ in the handling of their son’s case,” said the DoJ chief.

On Monday, President Duterte met with parents of the 17-year-old student in Malacañang.

Also present during the meeting were Aguirre, Public Attorneys Office (PAO) chief Persida Acosta, and Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) chair Dante Jimenez.

During the meeting, Duterte assured the parents that justice would prevail after police allegedly deliberately killed Kian.

Related

comments