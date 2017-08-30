LGBA derby draws 430 entries

The Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) stag circuit, which began last July 14 at Pasay City Cockpit, has attracted a total of 430 entries as of yesterday, guaranteeing another record breaking year.



“We’re on track of hitting the 600-plus entries,” said LGBA president Nick Crisostomo.

The stag circuit, backed by Sagupaan Complexor 3000, had 109 entries last Monday (164 fights).

Finalists in the first leg for the regular stag (7-stag affair) clash on Sept. 1 and 8.

Participants may still the join the second leg (Sept. 11,18 and 22 ) and third leg (Sept. 29, Oct. 2 and 6).

For more details, contact Erica (0917-5281846 ) and Ace (0939-4724206)

