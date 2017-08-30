LPC 6-stag derby today

Organizers of the 28th Anniversary 6-stag Derby are hoping to a fitting follow up to its smashing opening round last week when they stages the second round of elims today at the Las Pinas Coliseum.

The 3-stag affair starts at 4 p.m. with 40 new entries (60 fights).



Out of 46 participants last week, the highest scorer was Benito – entry of Ting Benito – with 2.5 points followed by 21 others with two points each.

The event, being hosted by Mayor Nene Aguilar, will have two more qualifying rounds on Sept. 6 and 13. Finals is on Sept. 27.

Meanwhile, more than 120 fights unfold at LPC on Saturday via the annual AAO Big Event 6-stag derby.

Gerry Ramos of Ultimate Fighting Cock Championship (UFCC) will host the super stagfest. For more details, contact Grace (873 – 1040, 0929) and Julius ( 0915 -3582076)

