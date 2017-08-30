Shaina not sure if she has found the right one

ACTRESS Shaina Magdayao has said that she is looking forward to get married but she said that was not sure if she has found the right one.

“Aba’y oo naman! Oo naman, ‘wag na tayong magkunwari,” said Magdayao as she laughed, when asked if she wanted to settle down, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



Asked if she has found the right one, Magdayao said: “I really wouldn’t know. I’m never assuming. Sa tagal ko yatang single medyo kailangan mong sabihin sa akin upfront. But let’s see!

“Maybe after this episode, kung may tumawag at sabihin na ‘oy, andito lang naman ako,’ bakit hindi? Sasabihin ko naman po. But right now, at this very moment, I wouldn’t know,” she said.

Sought to give a message to her future husband, the star of “The Better Half” said: “I guess you are the perfect one for me.”

Magdayao, 27, is being linked to actor Piolo Pascual who revealed in February that they have been exclusively dating for five years now. But she does not want to label their relationship.

The actress also clarified a previous report that she wanted to become a nun.

“I’d always had this calling for service. At that time that four or five years ago, parang ina-associate ko ‘yung service sa pagmamadre kasi I’m very close sa mga madre, I’m very faithful, alam nyo naman po ‘yun. So I thought doon ako papunta.

“Not naman officially nainisip ko s’ya personally but then at that time, I knew for sure that I had a calling for service,” Magdayao said.

Now that her afternoon series is about to end, Magdayao described her feeling for the teleserye as “bittersweet.”

“Masaya ‘cause I always say na hindi naman porke’t matatapos na ang isang show, e ‘yun na ang katapusan ng aming relationship, ng aming mga friendship. This is my first time to work with the GMO Unit. Lagi ko ngang sinasabi, you know, this is not the end, this is just the beginning,” she said.

After “The Better Half,” Magdayao said that she will shoot a film in Singapore with award-winning director Lav Diaz and Charo Santos. “Akala ko po ako ay magbabakasyon at magpapahinga. Next week I’m leaving for Singapore and I’m going to do a movie with Direk Lav Diaz.”

Magdayao is also focused on her foundation called Smile Cares Foundation.

“Help has been pouring in. May nag-donate po sa akin ng two hectares ng land sa Siargao. Dingdong’s (Dantes) foundation is going to partner with us kasi he is going to help us choose the out-of-school youth na tutulungan po naming doon sa Siargao and by September pupunta po kami roon,” she said.

