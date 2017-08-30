Shell Davao chessfest set

- Home
The Shell National Youth Active Chess Championships (SNYACC) braces for a two-day battle of wits when it holds the Southern Mindanao leg on Sept. 2-3 at SM City in Davao.
A full-packed field has marked all the stops of the annual tournament sponsored by Pilipinas Shell in Davao, being one of the spawning grounds of chess talents in the country.
Registration is on-going on a first-come, first-served basis with slots limited to 400. For details, contact tournament coordinator Alex Dinoy at 0922-8288510. Registration forms can also be downloaded from www.shell.com.ph/shell_chess.