Shell Davao chessfest set

The Shell National Youth Active Chess Championships (SNYACC) braces for a two-day battle of wits when it holds the Southern Mindanao leg on Sept. 2-3 at SM City in Davao.

A full-packed field has marked all the stops of the annual tournament sponsored by Pilipinas Shell in Davao, being one of the spawning grounds of chess talents in the country.

