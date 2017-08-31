Bato walang balak mag-early retirement

By: Aaron Recuenco

Malabo na mag-early retirement si Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

Ito ang iginiit ng top cop ng bansa matapos mapabalita na magbibigay-daan ito para maka-upo sa pwesto ang sinasabing isa pang dikit kay Pangulong Duterte na si Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario.



“I cannot just give up my position. I would be doing a great disservice to the country if I just leave just to give way to him,” ani Dela Rosa.

Isa si Apolinario sa tatlong pinag-pilian noon ni Duterte bilang unang PNP chief ng kaniyang administrasyon.

Nakatakda ang retirement age ni Dela Rosa sa January 2018 habang August ng parehong taon ang takdang pagreretiro naman ni Apolinario.

“Honestly, I want him to be happy. He is also deserving to become the top honcho of the PNP,” ani Dela Rosa “But I have to wait for any instruction from Malacañang if they say I have to go to give way, but if there is no advice, it would be difficult to do it.”

Miyembro ng Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 1986, sinasabing mas bihasa si Dela Rosa sa operational aspect habang si 1985 PMA class member Apolinario naman ay eksperto sa management aspect ng kapulisan.

