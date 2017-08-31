CEU favored in WNCAA

The 48th WNCAA unfolds tomorrow at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City with Centro Escolar University seeking to retain its overall title in the seniors division.

Juanita Alamillo, assistant to the Vice President for Student Affairs-Athletics, said their athletes have been preparing hard to live up to their billing as the league welcomed another school to its roster in University of Makati.



The Scorpions won all sports except futsal and volleyball.

With the theme “Audacia Sin Limites”, a Spanish phrase that means “Courage Without Limits”, this season expects a more thrilling action in badminton, basketball, cheerleading, cheerdance, futsal, poomsae, softball, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, and volleyball.

Host Saint Pedro Poveda College has invited an alumna as guest of speaker in the 10 a.m. opening ceremonies.

“We hope that our athletes would live up to our team in being courageous to achieve their goals not only in sports, but also in life,” said WNCAA executive director Vivian Manila.

Member schools are Angelicum College, Assumption College San Lorenzo, CEU, Chiang Kai Shek, La Salle Zobel, La Salle College-Antipolo, Miriam College, Philippine Women’s University, Saint Jude Catholic School, Saint Pedro Poveda College, San Beda College Alabang, St. Paul College Pasig, St. Scholastica’s College, St. Stephen’s High School, University of Asia and the Pacific, and new member University of Makati.

