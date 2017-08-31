Jake Zyrus says he still loves his mother

JAKE Zyrus, the artist formerly known as Charice Pempengco, has said that he still loves his mother Racquel despite negative criticisms about her following an episode about his life on the popular drama anthology “Maala-ala Mo Kaya” aired on ABS CBN last week.



“Sa aking ina, totoo po ito, walang halong showbiz o kung ano man, alam mo na mahal na mahal na mahal kita. Pasensya na po kung hindi ko maibigay ang mga pangangailangan na nakasanayan po dati,” said Zyrus on Instagram recently.

Zyrus said that he is hopeful that he and his mother would reconcile soon.

“Alam ko po ang lahat ng ginawa mo para sa akin, alam ko rin po na kahit anong mangyari, pamilya tayo. Someday magiging okay po ang lahat,” he said.

“Kung dumating man po sa puntong di niyo pa rin po maiintindihan, sana po ay maramdaman niyo po na mahal namin kayo ni Coy, at ‘yun ang pinakaimportante sa lahat. Love conquers all,” he added.

Following the airing of the MMK episode, Racquel has claimed that the episode about his son was full of lies. She added that she almost passed out when she watched the show.

“Isa lang mensahe ko sa kanya huwag na niyang dagdagan pa ang kasalanan niya. Ako pilit kong ipinagtatanggol ko ang anak ko pero sa ginagawa niyang ito ako ang idinidiin niya. Hindi ko na alam kung anong sariling pag-iisip mayroon si Charice,” added Racquel.

Dubbed by Oprah Winfrey as the “most talented girl in the world,” Pempengco now Zyrus made history when she became the first Filipino singer and Asian artist to enter the Top 10 of the Billboard Chart Hot 200 albums in 2010. Her international studio album “Charice” peaked at No. 8.

Her song “Pyramid,” a duet with Iyaz and lifted from the same album, also made the Hot 100 chart.

Pempengco’s second international album was “Infinity” released in 2011. On the same year, she also appeared in Season 2 of the hit American musical-drama-comedy television series “Glee.” She first came out a lesbian and now a transgender man.

