Manila cop, asset shot dead

By ANALOU DE VERA

A Manila policeman and his asset were gunned down around midnight yesterday by two still unidentified men in Parola Compound, Binondo, Manila.

The fatalities were identified as PO1 Marmy Montemayor, of the Drug Enforcement Team of Meisic Police Station and a certain “Benjie,” an alleged police asset believed to be in his 40s.



One of the two shooters, identified as a certain “Patrick”, was killed five hours later near Delpan Bridge in Parola Compound during a police follow-up operation.

Police said Patrick was shot dead after he opened fire at them.

SPO2 Charles Duran of Manila Police District homicide section said Montemayor went to see Benjie to gather information in preparation for an anti-illegal drugs operation to be launched by in Parola Compound.

While Montemayor was having a conversation with his asset around Wednesday midnight, the two gunmen suddenly appeared and peppered them with bullets around 11:30 p.m. at Gate 64, Area H, Parola Compound, Duran said.

Montemayor, who was wounded in the attack tried to escape by jumping into Manila Bay. Benjie’s friend, Joseph Lanugan, 49, was hit by a stray bullet in the right leg while hiding in a shanty.

Montemayor was rushed to Gat Andres Bonifacio Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival while Lanugan was brought to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center.

Duran said that they have yet to determine the motive behind the attack and are still pursuing Patrick’s cohort.

Follow-up investigation is underway.

