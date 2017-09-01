3rd ASEAN Mayors Forum Unveils Taguig Action Agenda

The recently concluded 3rd ASEAN Mayors Forum (AMF) saw the introduction and signing of the Taguig Action Agenda, an action plan for cities in Southeast Asia which will serve as the reference document for future collaboration among local governments in the ASEAN to ensure the regional bloc’s inclusivity and sustainability.



Signing the communiqué were ASEANlocal chief executives who attended the two-day forum held last July 26-27, 2017 in Taguig City. The event, organized by the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP), the City of Taguig, and UCLG-ASPAC, aimed to bring the ASEAN Connectivity Roadmap, ASEAN Vision 2025, and other global landmark commitments at a local level.

PLDT, the country’s largest telecommunications and digital service company, has given its full support as the Diamond Sponsor of this year’s Forum.

“PLDT is proud to partner with the LCP for the 3rd ASEAN Mayor’s Forum,” said Dennis Magbatoc, PLDT Enterprise AVP & Head of Public Sector. “The AMF is an innovative platform that will bring to the fore the League of Cities of the Philippines and Taguig City’s capability to unite ASEAN cities towards connectivity and empowerment.”

Other groups supporting the event include Uber, the Official Ridesharing Partner of the ASEAN Mayors Forum; Silver Sponsors such as PAGCOR, San Miguel Corporation, and CityNet; and Bronze Sponsors such as Foton, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Alro Construction & Development Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Philippines.

