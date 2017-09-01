ASG, Sulu clan clash kills 7

By FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD

A firefight between members of a clan and an undetermined number of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terrorists resulted in the death of seven people on Wednesday, a military official disclosed.



Army Col. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Joint Task Force Sulu, said the firefight transpired between the feuding clan of Jul Hamidi of Brgy. Upper Kamuntayan, Talipao, Sulu against an undetermined number of Abu Sayyaf personalities led by Al Arod, son of ASG sub-leader Arod Wahing in Sitio Kan Hassan, Brgy. Bud Bunga of the same municipality, at 12:45 p.m.

Sobejana said Jul Hamidi, Kaidal Sayyari, and a certain Juddama were killed while two others one of which was identified as Hatib Jamih were wounded.

On the other hand, four Abu Sayyaf members were killed in the firefight, three of them were identified as Al Arod (son of Arod Wahing), a certain Kiram, and a certain Awa.

The ASG later disengaged and withdrew towards the nearby thickly forested area leaving their dead members while bringing along their wounded.

Elements of the 21st IB conducted pursuit operations against the Abu Sayyaf.

