Deadline for PBA draft applicants extended

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has extended the deadline for Fil-foreign players wishing to join 2017 Rookie Draft on Oct. 29.



Rickie Santos, PBA deputy commissioner for basketball operations, announced on Thursday that Fil-foreign aspirants have until Sept. 4 to submit their applications and requirements at the league’s headquarters in Libis, Quezon City.

The PBA Commissioner’s Office has initially set a Sept. 1 deadline for Filipino-foreign applicants but opted for an extension since the date falls on a holiday, Santos said.

Local-born aspirants have until Oct. 12, 2017 to apply.

After the preliminary list of Filipino-foreign applicants is released, there will be a month-long period to contest a rookie hopeful’s eligibility.

