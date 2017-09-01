Fil-Chinese seniors go for 3 ASEAN titles in KL

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Officials of the Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) are hoping to defend three of four titles it won last year when the 26th ASEAN Veterans Basketball Championships starts on Monday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“It’s going to be tough defending our titles considering Malaysia is coming off a dominant show in the SEA Games,” said Ironcon Builders boss Jimi Lim. “But we will try our best. This is basketball, so we have to live up to everybody’s expectations.”



Aside from Lim, also the playing-coach of the 65-and-above team, other godfathers of the FCVBA are Rain or Shine’s Terry Que, Freego’s Eduard Tio and Tanduay’s Bong Tan.

Tio is handling the 60s while Tan heads the 50s in the annual event which the FCVBA dominated last year.

FCVBA, however, will not be defending its crown in the 40s for lack of available players.

Aside from Lim and Que, also playing for the 65-years are former MICAA players Bong dela Cruz and Zotico Tan, Sunny Co, Achit Kaw, Antonio Go, Lee Ching Ka, William Lao, Johnson Lao and Lee Chin Sun.

Edsters Sy will call the shots for the 60-years that will be bannered by former PBA player Kenneth Yap, Noli Banate, Elmer Reyes, and Aries Franco.

Also playing for the 60s are Andrew Ongteco, Danny Ching, James Chua, Danny Co, Jose Lao, and Conrad Siy.

Tan, on the other hand, will lead the 50-years squad.

Related

comments