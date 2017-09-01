NBI inspects Mabilog’s home

By: Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – A day after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a lifestyle check, four agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) inspected the house of beleaguered Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog.

Atty. Mark Piad, Mabilog’s spokesman, said the four NBI agents conducted an “ocular inspection” yesterday at around 2:30 p.m.



Mabilog was not there and is in Japan to speak at an international disaster risk reduction forum.

Without a search warrant, the four agents initially stood outside the mayor’s residence in Tap-oc village of Molo district to take photos.

They were later allowed to go inside the compound.

Piad said the NBI agents only had the chance to check the first floor, which is a spacious terrace. Piad added the four did not insist going inside the house.

The three-storey house overlooking the Iloilo River was described by Duterte as a “palace”. But Mabilog clarified “it is not as big as pictures would make it appear.”

