Bagatsing Sr. racefest

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Johnny Decena

Magsisimula ngayong araw ang two-day Mayor Ramon D. Bagatsing, Sr. Racing Festival sa paglipat ng mga karera dito sa San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

Pinakatampok na mga karera dito ay ang P1.2 Million Challenge Of Champions Cup at ang P1 Million Juvenille Fillies and Colts Stakes Race ng sponsoring Philippine Racing Commision.



Eight entries will be vying for the top prize of R720,000 namely Adios Reality, Son Also Rises, Underwood, Dewey Boulevard, Pangalusian Island/ Subterranean River, Pinagtipunan and Bite My Dust.

Set to be ran at a punishing distance of P1,750 meters, the runner-up here gets P720,000 while the 3rd and the 4th placers shall receive P150,000 and P60,000 respectively sponsored by Resorts World Manila.

May 7 entries naman ang Philracom- sponsored 1st Leg Juvenille fillies and colts stakes Race na kinabibilangan nina El Debarge, The Baristen, Miss American Pie, Aphrodisac, Hot To Trot, Golden Velvet at Probinsyano.

Lahat ng supporting races dito ay may guaranteed prize na P130,000 to the winner only. It will be sponsored by MJCI.

So there….see you guys at our favorite Samson’s Billiard OTB at Saint Joseph and/or at Obet dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

Good Luck!!!

Related

comments