Gloria Romero visits ‘The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes’

TIMELESS beauty Ms. Gloria Romero talks to host Ricky Reyes in “The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes.” At 83, Gloria reveals her secret on staying active in the biz. She is seen on GMA’s fantasy series “Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko’.



Diligence and perseverance helped Jackie succeed in life. Left by their father and orphaned at an early age, she is now an international make-up artist who has her own make-up studio.

Busy bee Kris Bernal manages to oversee her ‘Meat Kris Burger’ despite her hectic schedule.

Discover Mother’s Secret Healing Center in San Juan City for ailments such as high blood and diabetes.

Mompreneur Flor B. Santos opens the first franchise of KPub BBQ – voted by Yahoo as the number 1 Korean Buffet in town today. Kpub Glorietta is located at the roof deck of Glorietta 1 Ayala Center, Makati.

Revitalize your hair with Regold, try Cryo Hair Therapy while SoftWave Treatment gives shine to dull hair and The Twist gives curly hair ends.

Open your own salon after graduating from the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute (RRLI) with branches in Anonas, Cubao, Quiapo, Fairview, General Santos Mindanao, and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Tune in to “The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes” today at 9-10am on GMA News TV.

