Julia Barretto to marry Joshua

ACTRESS Julia Barretto has said that she is ready to marry Joshua Garcia if it was the last night of the world.

“Marry? Yes!” said Barretto, when asked a hypothetical question “Last night of the world and Joshua will ask you, ‘Will you marry me?’”, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



The studio audience cheered on when Barretto gave that answer.

Garcia and Barretto appeared on the late-night talk show to promote their latest film “Love You to the Stars and Back.”

It was their follow-up to the critically acclaimed movie “Vince and Kath and James” which was one of the top-grossing movies of the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Facing the Golden Mirror, Barretto told herself: “I’m very proud of you. Gusto ko ‘yung honesty nya. Promise I will never give up ever.”

Asked if she can combine love life and career, the actress laughed and said: “Kayang kaya. Pag gusto, kaya.”

Asked what will it take Joshua to get her yes, Barretto said: “Sa tutoo lang, Tito Boy, if I’m being honest, wala na naman kailangan pang gawin. I think it’s just a matter of time.

“It would just happen but he doesn’t have to prove anything anymore. He really has a kind heart,” she said.

Reacting to Barretto’s comment, Garcia said: “Wow! Well, I’m very lucky. Siguro as lalaki rin, gusto ko pa rin mag effort sa tamang proseso na nanliligaw pa rin ako para maramdaman nya rin paano ligawan.”

Garcia, 19, said that their friendship is more intense in real life than off-camera. “Mas intense ‘yung tutoong buhay.”

But Garcia said that he has not kissed Barretto off-cam. “No Tito Boy! No. Sa forehead lang.”

Barretto, 20, said that she has given Garcia “exclusive rights” to date her. This means that she is no longer entertaining other suitors except for Garcia.

“If you feel something for the person already, syempre, you give the person also the exclusive rights,” she said.

