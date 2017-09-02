OLFU Continues Tradition of Excellence

Graduates Finish at Top of Licensure Exams.

Our Lady of Fatima University (OLFU) has continued to produce world-class graduates since being founded in 1967 by Jose Olivares and his son-in-law, Dr. Vicente M. Santos. While it still focuses mainly on medical and allied health studies, in the 1990s, the college diversified, starting programs in computer science, maritime education, education, psychology, biology, and business. To date, OLFU has produced many strong graduates in several fields and continues to groom world-class professionals, with many graduates placing at the top in their respective licensure exams.



In the most recent Physical Therapist Licensure Exam held last August 2017, the College of Physical Therapy- Antipolo Campus (CPT Antipolo) of OLFU celebrated its latest topnotcher, David Angat, who placed Top 6th. Angat, who graduated cum laude, finished with a rating of 85.35%. This latest achievement follows the said college’s “wins” earlier in the February 2017 licensure exam when it registered a 100% passing rate and was declared as a Top 2 Performing School.

It wasn’t a one man show as CPT Antipolo first-time exam takers also reflected a passing average of 86.2%, significantly higher than the national passing average of 71.68%. CPT Quezon City’s first-timers’ passing average of 82.35% likewise performed better than the national passing average.

In June 2017, Maria Queenie E. Laxamana finished in the top 10 in the Nurse Licensure Examination. The OLFU College of Nursing product took the Top 6th spot out of a total of 11,176 test-takers in the country.

“We’re extremely proud of all of our graduates who continue to do well after college. It’s a testament to the culture of excellence we’ve built at OLFU over the last several decades.” said OLFU spokesperson.

Also this 2017, 3 Medicine Grads Land in the top 10 of the Physician Licensure Examinations. March 2017 saw three new Fatimanian doctors represent their alma mater as the cream of the crop of the country – Dr. Alvin Lester S. Villas, Dr. Mina Liza D. Cariño, and Dr. Aizel Jane C. Lim.

OLFU’s continued strong performance in these licensure exams have garnered the praise of the several regulation authorities in the Philippines. On March 11, 2017, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) with the Professional Regulatory Board of Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy formally acknowledged the College of Physical Therapy-Antipolo Campus (CPT-Antipolo) of OLFU for placing as the Top 2 Performing Schools in the February 2017 Physical Therapy and Occupational Licensure Examination.

OLFU’s CPT Dean Mary Anne R. Santos, MD, FPARM, together with Antipolo Campus Program Head Mike dela Paz, proudly accepted the recognition at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), Pasay City, Metro Manila.

“To be recognized by the PRC is an amazing achievement not just for our campus, but for all of OLFU. It means we’re moving in the right direction as we strive to produce world-class professionals. Our student’s successes are our successes as well,” said Dr. Santos.

While OLFU focuses on healthcare education, it’s also making waves in other fields of study. Last September 2016, the College of Education-Antipolo Campus of OLFU proudly produced a topnotcher in the Licensure Exam for Teachers (L.E.T.), Elementary Level. Keith KryzzelMopasPelareja finished in the 6th spot in the September 2016 exam , attaining a rating of 87%.

“Again, we’re very proud of the accomplishments of all our students. And we’d like to congratulate all of them and wish them all successful careers moving forward as they continue the tradition of excellence they’ve learned at OLFU,” said OLFU spokesperson.

