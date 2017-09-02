Solenn and Betong, high life, low class

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.” – George Bernard Shaw.



•

OPPOSITES ATTRACT: They just wanna have fun.

Solenn Heusaff and Betong Sumaya come from extremely different backgrounds.

She’s high class. He’s low class, not low life (no intention to downgrade Betong). Put them together and you come up with some kind of middle ground.

That’s exactly what GMA wants to achieve by casting together such extreme opposites in the reincarnation of a former hit show.

At the show’s media launch, Solenn said she welcomed the opportunity to just be herself in hosting the program.

“I hope to know more about Betong as we go along,’’ she said.

The set is fabulous, nearly covering the entire Studio 7 of GMA. A huge staircase dominated center stage, done in a burst of light colors, all pleasing to the eye.

•

PREMIERES THIS SUNDAY: “All Star Videoke” premieres with a star-studded pilot episode this Sunday, September 3.

The all-original musical comedy game show pits together Mikael Daez, Barbie Forteza, Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Kim Domingo, and Megan Young as they aspire to become the first ‘Videoke Champ.’

“All-Star Videoke’s” grand comeback also guests Alden Richards and Jerald Napoles as “All-Star Laglagers.”

The happy show airs every Sunday after “24 Oras Weekend” on GMA Sunday Grande.

Much bigger prizes await the winners, promise its director Louie Ignacio.

•

CHAMPAGNE ON SPOTIFY: Champagne Morales is happy to find out that songs from her debut album recorded a long time ago have been uploaded on Spotify.

That first album of hers was produced by the revered Vehnee Saturno, now a weekend farmer in his hometown Cabuyao (Laguna).

Related

comments