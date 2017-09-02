US fugitive falls

By: Jun Ramirez

Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives have arrested an American wanted by federal authorities in Texas for murdering his stepfather seven years ago.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente identified the fugitive as 30-year-old Tipton Shea McMahon, who was arrested Tuesday at his home in Bgy. Balinsasayaw, Abuyog, Leyte by operatives from the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU).



Morente said McMahon’s arrest was sought by the US embassy in Manila due to an arrest warrant that was issued against the latter by a US district court in Harris County, Texas.

“His passport was already canceled by the US government, thus he will be deported for being an undocumented and undesirable alien,” the BI chief added.

It was learned that McMahon was charged with murder before the Texas court for allegedly stabbing to death his stepfather, Peter O’Shea, at the latter’s home in Cypress, Texas on Aug. 2, 2010.

Police arrested the then 23-year-old McMahon after the incident. His mother told police that he saw his son holding a knife while standing above the body of the 52-year-old victim.

Apparently, the suspect went into hiding after he was freed on bail and this prompted the court to issue a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 14 that same year.

BI intelligence officer Bobby Raquepo, BI-FSU acting chief, said McMahon arrived in Manila on Oct. 2 last year and did not leave the country since then.

