A little ain’t enough

By: Rica Cruz

Hi Ms. Rica:

Active po kami ng girlfriend ko pero hindi po kami nag-sex. Ginagawa po namin lahat except THAT. Pero po natatakot ako na baka mabuntis siya. Minsan nagdidikit po kami doon at nilalabasan po ako. Nakakabuntis po ba iyon?



Thank you,

N

Hi N,

Good job on thinking about preventing pregnancy while enjoying yourselves sexually. To answer your question, medyo malabo, or it’s highly unlikely that you will get your girlfriend pregnant, pero may chance pa rin na mabuntis ang babae kahit na walang intercourse. If your sperm gets into her even without the intercourse, there’s a small chance that it can swim up and find an egg at siya’y mabuntis.

Pero madami namang pwedeng gawin para maiwasan ang hindi ninanais na pagbubuntis or unwanted pregnancy. Kung gusto mong maiwasan, pwede kayong gumamit ng condom kahit hindi ka pumapasok, para mas makasiguro. Kailangan din na maghugas ng kamay kung may lumabas sa iyo na ejaculate bago mo siya hawakan down there, para rin makasigurado. Again, it’s a small chance, but, it’s better to be sure.

Kung ayaw niyo gumamit ng condom at kayo ay sigurado sa isa’t isa, pwede rin kayo magusap at gumamit ng birth control. This can be especially helpful if you two will eventually decide on having intercourse later.

Just to add, baka mas makabuti sa inyo to also consider about getting protection against sexually transmitted infections or STIs. Kasi pwede rin makuha ang mga ito kahit hindi kayo nag iintercourse or nag-sex, as you put it.

Skin-to-skin contact and oral sex can also put you at risk of getting STIs. So it’s better if you two just don’t keep yourselves safe from pregnancy but also safe from STIs! That’s it. Good luck and continue having fun!

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

