Bienvenido Tours joins 28th Philippine Travel Mart

BIENVENIDO Tours, the sales and marketing arm of Loreland Farm Resort, Luljetta’s Place and Camp Tipolo Adventureland, will be joining the 28th Philippine Travel Mart at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on September 1-3.

Bienvenido Tours will be among the hundreds of exhibitors on this most awaited travel mart, considered the longest-running travel trade exhibition in the Philippines.



Guests to the exhibition will be treated with culinary delights, entertained by talented performers from all over the Philippines, and most of all avail of discounted tour packages on local and ASEAN destinations.

“It’s a once in year travel mart that will let you experience the Philippines and ASEAN in one big exhibition hall,” said Ramon Marinas, managing director of Bienvenido Tours.

In 2016, the PTM generated an onsite sale of R120,345,719.41. This year, the organizers are expecting another 15 percent increase on onsite sales and 20 percent up in foot traffic. Almost 58,000 visitors registered to the exhibition was registered last year.

Organized by the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA), the country’s biggest trade exhibition lined-up activities and tour offerings for this year’s event.

They include direct meeting with the potential clients (local corporate and foreign tour operators) at the show floor; bigger and more colorful cultural events with participants from the different regions of the country, featuring Eco Chorale Competition, Harana ng Kundiman, Cultural Dance Competition, and Patimpalak ng Kasuotang Pilipino; the 8th Tourism Quiz Bee Finals with entries from the different regions.

The event will also allow travel consumers to meet so that they can “book and buy” promotional holiday packages, one time promotional deals on airfares, accommodation and other tourism related services, with exclusive offering during the three-day event.

The Philippine Tour offerings are also up for grabs under the “Sale ng Bayan” promo.

