Ex-soldier, Dabawenya crowned Mr. and Ms. Chinatown PH 2017

A NEW breed of Chinoy cultural ambassadors – a former US Army and a Dabawenya – were crowned Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2017 during a pageant held at the Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City early yesterday morning.

Crowd favorites Jacob Muñez and Joy Wu won the titles in the contest that aims to strengthen Filipino and Chinese relations.



Wu will later represent the Philippines in the 2018 Miss Chinese International contest in Hong Kong.

Incidentally, Muñez and Wu were also declared Darlings of the Press during press presentation held last Aug. 9.

First runners-up honors went to Martin Sy and Angela Elpa while second runner-up, Allen Wu and Kency Ongkeko.

The winners and runners-up of the contest will receive P200,000; P100,000; and P50,000 worth of cash and prizes, respectively and other products from this year’s sponsors.

Winners of special awards were: Elpa, Best in Talent; Muñez and Elpa, Mr. and Ms. Photogenic; Jonathan Lim and Wu, Mr. and Ms. Congeniality; Lim and Jillian Chua, Best In Cultural Costume; Derrick Pua and Elpa, Best in Formal Wear; Philipp Licaros and Wu, Best in Swimwear; Martin Sy and Wu, Mr. and Ms. Solaire; Sy and Wu, Mr. and Ms. Philippine Airlines; Muñez and Ongkeco, Mr. and Ms. Gibi Shoes; and Sy and Wu, Mr. and Ms. Revlon Professional Brands Philippines.

“The pageant aims to strengthen Filipino and Chinese relations, as well as the fusion of the modern and traditional customs.Most of all, it advocates the pride in Chinoy heritage,” organizers of the annual contest said.

Fifteen girls and 15 boys competed in the contest which has expanded its search in different regions such as Metro Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Davao.

“Through our wider reach, we hope to find the ones who are most fit to represent the excellence of the Chinese-Filipino youth in leadership, the arts, entrepreneurship, and academics, those who deemed worthy to be called Chinoy cultural ambassadors,” organizers added.

