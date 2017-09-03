Ian Veneracion has got the most enviable job

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” – MarkTwain

WHAT AN ENVIABLE JOB: Ian Veneracion admits it would have been an entirely different scenario if he were single and doing a teleserye with lovely ladies Bea Alonzo and Iza Calzado.



Claiming that his job requires him to fall in love with his partners, the veteran actor said he would have fallen in love straight ahead off-cam with any of his leading ladies if he weren’t married and didn’t have an anchor.

Good thing Ian won’t have to stifle his feelings any much longer. Their top rating teleserye, “A Love To Last,” is ending in mid-September.

ACTING NA ACTING SIYA: Former newscaster Mari Kaimo says it’s beyond his power to say whether or not he will ever return to broadcasting.

“That’s not for me to say,” he promptly replied to Ethel Ramos’ question at a recent press conference.

Meanwhile, Mari’s been enjoying his new career as a teleserye actor. He is winding up a regular, father role in “The Better Half,” which is set to end in early September after a 7-month run.

Mari, whose first teleserye was “Be My Lady,” is no stranger to acting. He used to act in plays at Repertory Philippines.

On the forthcoming ending of “The Better Half,” Mari said he’s just as excited as the rest of us in watching out for more suspenseful action.

As creative head Mel del Rosario promised during the show’s farewell press conference, the show will unveil ‘maximum lagim’ on its last two weeks.

Abangan!

SPLITTING JADINE: Reacting to public criticism on their live-in arrangement, Viva Films is temporarily separating James Reid and Nadine Lustre in film projects.

James is starring in a solo starrer, “Pedro Penduko.” Nadine is doing a drama-thriller with Lorna Tolentino, set to be shot in Japan.

Japan was the location of that top grossing indie film, “Kita Kita.” Jun Lana and Perci Intalan’s IdeaFirst company is producing Nadine’s movie in cooperation with Viva Films.

AT HOME IN GMA: Home-grown artists Vaness del Moral and Jake Vargas renewed their exclusive contracts with GMA last week.

Vaness started with “Starstruck” 11 years ago.

She is part of afternoon series “Impostora.”

Jake started his career at GMA seven years ago via “Walang Tulugan.”

He is a mainstay on family sitcom “Pepito Manaloto.”

