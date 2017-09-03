Live in the now

By: Marilyn C. Arayata

AN official died after retirement and a talent manager died while building a house where he intended to live once he retired. This column is not about death and retirement. It’s about living in the now. Who knows if we will still be alive this Christmas 2017, next year… or after a decade? Even the most optimistic and healthy persons can never tell.

Find happiness in the simplest things – things you actually have, and not the ones you merely desire – a flower, a garden, a simple pasalubong, and the presence of your loved ones. If children demand your attention, pause – no matter how busy you are – or they will get used to your absence and look for affection somewhere else. Parental love is basic. Nothing can substitute to it.

Sometimes people have other priorities, so you also have to create your own happiness. Do not wait for someone to give you flowers or chocolates. Plant your own roses and buy your own chocolates (you may take this literally and figuratively). Many times, we are sad because we expect people to do things for us. Stop expecting. If you don’t expect, you don’t get disappointed.

Are you doing the things that will make you happy, productive, and fulfilled? If your answer is no, what prevents you from doing those things?

We say we are going to do something “if” and “when”. Those conditions and times may never come. As Frederick Buechner said, “Much as we wish, not one of us can bring back yesterday or shape tomorrow. Only today is ours, and it will not be ours for long, and once it is gone it will never in all time be ours again.”

