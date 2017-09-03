Must see Races

By: Johnny Decena

Di palalampasin nang masusugid na bayang karerista ang 13-race program ngayong araw dubbed as the ‘‘9th Mayor Ramon D. Bagatsing Sr. Racing Festival’’ na itatanghal sa San Lazaro Leisure sa Carmona, Cavite.

Sabi nga sa kanta ‘‘Malayo man ay malapit din’’ (naks ha!) pero naglipana na ngayon ang “off track betting (OTB) stations sa buong Metro Manila… so there.



Lahat na yata nang magagaling at hinahangaan nating mananabo at nag sisipasumento ay nakasalang dito.

Unahin natin ang P1.2 Million Challenge of Champions Cup ng sponsoring Resort World Manila (Class of 2016 versus class of 2017)

Itatakbo sa layung 1,750 meters, ang mga entries dito ay Adios Reality, Son Also Rises, Underwood, Dewey Boulevard, couple entry Pangalusian Island/Subterranean River, Pinagtipunan at Bite My Dust.

Top prize dito ay R720,000 to the winner plus trophy to the winning owner, Trainer at Jockey only. Post time: 5:00 pm.

May entries naman ang ‘‘P1. Million 1st Leg Juvenille Fillies and colts stakes Race’’ namely El Debarge, The Barriter, Miss American Pie, Aphrodisiac, Hot to Trot, Golden Velvet at Probinsyano.

Itatakbo sa distansyang 1,300 meters, ang nakataya dito ay P600,000, P225,000, P125,000 at P50,000 respectively for the 1st thru the 4th placers. Post time: 3:00 pm.

So there. Good Luck and Be Happy!!!

