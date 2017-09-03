No Iloilo post for Espenido

By TARA YAP

ILOILO CITY – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is no longer pushing for the assignment of controversial Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido as this city’s next police chief.

Chief Supt. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, director of Police Regional Office (PRO-6), made the announcement Saturday after the death of alleged drug lord Richard “Buang” Prevendido (story on page 4).



Binag said Camp Crame officials issued an order cancelling Espenido’s transfer from Ozamiz City to Iloilo City.

Espenido initially wanted to be assigned in Iloilo City, tagged by President Duterte as “shabulized” and “bedrock” of drugs, following the death of mayor Rolando Parojinog in Ozamiz City.

During the National Heroes Day celebration, Duterte granted Espenido’s supposed wish.

Initially, Sr. Supt. Remus Zacharias Canieso was taken out as director of Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO). A move than led PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to designate Espenido as officer-in-charge of the said post.

Supt. Gilbert Gorero, PRO-6 spokesman, explained to local media that Espenido cannot sit as city police director since PNP regulations require a rank of senior superintendent before one can become a police chief of a highly urbanized city.

Meanwhile, Sr. Supt. Henry Biñas is named as the incoming ICPO director while ICPO is temporarily led by Sr. Supt. Jesus Cambay.

