Noven Belleza: ‘Hindi dapat magtiwala’

“TAWAG ng Tanghalan” grand champion Noven Belleza of Negros Occidental has said that he will never trust anybody again after he got entangled in a sexual assault case recently.



“Hindi po dapat magtiwala,” said Belleza when asked about the lessons learned in the case he was involved in, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

On July 16, police arrested Belleza for allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow singer. The singer then was released from a detention cell after he posted a R120,000 bail on July 19.

But according to SunStar Cebu, the 19-year-old complainant submitted a one-page affidavit of desistance and told Judge James Stewart Himalaluan that she is no longer pursuing the rape case against Noven because of the “adverse effects” it brought to her family.

In her affidavit, the complainant stated: “After my sober and soul searching assessment and analysis of this case, I have realized that I have reached the point that I am no longer interested in pursuing the case due to inordinately adverse effects it brought to me and my family.”

“In my earnest desire to achieve peace of mind, I am permanently withdrawing my complaint against the accused,” the complainant’s affidavit added.

Belleza prayed that he would overcome this challenge in life. “Panginoon, wag nyo naman sana akong bigyan ng pagsubok na hindi ko kakayanin.”

“Ang gusto ko pong sabihin sa kanila, marami tayong mga problema sa buhay. May problema rin ako. Walang taong walang problema na kinakaharap. Walang pagsubok na dumating sa buhay nila.

“Kasi pag hindi nyo pinagdaan ‘yun, hindi kayo tao. Gusto ko lang sabihin sa kanila na maraming, maraming salamat pa rin sa mga naniniwala. At sa hindi po, maraming maraming salamat pa rin.”

Asked where he gets his strength, Belleza said: “Unang-una po sa pamilya ko at sinasamahan ko po ng dasal sa Panginoon. At nagpapasalamat sa walang hanggang pagmamahal at suporta ng pamilya ko sa akin, sa mga taong naniniwala pa rin sa akin.”

