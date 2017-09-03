Sexiest Filipina alive and women of style, substance

THE FILIPINA IS – The final issue of Esquire (August) pays tribute to “The Filipina is the sexiest woman alive.” Five in all, with Anne Curtis on the cover. Stunning and dramatic black and white photos taken by Francisco Guerrero.

The four other sexy Filipinas: Zsa Zsa Padilla, Agot Isidro, Angel Aquino, and Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez.



All five are showbiz personalities. While Tweetie is more identified with modeling and endorsing this and that product and service, she is actually showbiz, once upon a time – the leading lady of Vic Sotto in the comedy-fantasy “Okey Ka Fairy Ko.” She also appeared in the movie version.

Esquire editor at large Sarge Lacuesta writes a “final love letter to the beautiful Filipina, starring Anne, Agot, Angel, Tweetie, Zsa Zsa.”

•

WOMEN OF STYLE AND – Another glossy, People Asia, in its August-September issue, names women of style and substance.

Asia’s next Top Model Maureen Wroblewitz, Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Rachel Peters, Bb. Pilipinas-International Mariel de Leon, Nanette Medved-Po, Berna Romulo Puyat, Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, Chef Jessie Sincioco, Florence Ko, Ria Carreon Domingo, Geoselle de la Cruz, Rose Anne Bautista, Joy Wambangco Rustia, Alou Koa.

People Asia “….recognizes the women from various fields who break the glass ceiling with their inimitable style and unparalleled substance.”

Mariel is the leading lady of Coco Martin in “Panday,” meant for this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival. She’s the daughter of Boyet de Leon and Sandy Andolong.

Nanette is a former actress, an Urian awardee, best supporting actress for Lino Brocka’s “Sa Kabila ng Lahat.” She graduated from Babson College in Boston with high honors. Yes, she’s also a sex symbol.

