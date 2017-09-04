‘This movie is like our baby’ – Will Devaughn

By Ruel J. Mendoza

Pinagmamalaki ng German-American actor na si Will Devaugn na malaki ang kinalaman ng kanyang girlfriend of four years na si Roxanne Barcelo kung bakit magaling na siyang mag-Tagalog ngayon.



“We have daily Tagalog tutorials and that’s how I was able to speak and understand Tagalog very well.

“Roxanne wants me to be fluent in speaking Tagalog. Ngayon okey na ako. Kaya ko nang nagsalita kahit wala siya sa tabi ko,” ngiti ni Will.

Noong 2006 dumating sa Pilipinas si Will dahil sa dating girlfriend niya. Noong mag-break sila, tinuloy na ni Will ang magkaroon ng career dito.

“My first TV commercial was for Close-Up and that gave me a lot of jobs afterwards.

“Hindi na ako umalis ng Pilipinas because I loved it here and I was able to secure a working visa kaya tuluy-tuloy ang work ko ever since.”

Naging housemate ng Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Edition 2 si Will noong 2007. He placed 4th noong magtapos ang show.

Nakagawa ng ilang movies si Will tulad ng “Desperadas 1” and “Desperadas 2”; “El Presidente” at “Layang Bilanggo”. Sa TV naman ay nakagawa siya for both ABS-CBN 2 and GMA-7.

“I did “Pedro Penduko”, “Habang May Buhay”, “Magkaribal” and “Love Spell” for ABS-CBN 2.

“Sa GMA-7, I did “Dwarfina”, “Indio”, “Faithfully”, “Kung Aagawin Mo Ang Langit” and now I’m in the show “Trops.”

Ngayon ay co-producer sila ng gf niyang si Roxanne ng feel-good romantic movie na “I Found My Heart In Sante Fe” na produced ng BluArt Productions.

“Special ang movie na ito because first movie pair-up and venture namin ni Roxanne ito. This movie is like our baby na inalagaan at ngayon lumaki na.

“It will be part of the CineLokal on September 15.

“Hindi lang siya love story, but it will showcase the beauty of the Philippines, particularly Sante Fe na part ng Bantayan Islands in Cebu,” pagtapos pa ni Will Devaughn.

