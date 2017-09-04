Vicki, Hayden tie the knot in Paris

By JOJO P. PANALIGAN

Doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho finally exchanged “I dos” in a church wedding in Paris last Sept. 2.

The two have been together for 12 years. They were married in a civil ceremony in June.

At The American Church in Paris, she wore a couture blush wedding dress and he was in a black tuxedo. The reception was held at The Palais Garnier.



Keeping the affair intimate and private, only about 250 of their family and friends attended the wedding. Belo’s children from her first marriage, Cristalle Belo and Quark Henares, were there; as well as the just-married couple’s daughter, Scarlet Snow.

Most of the guests flew in from the Philippines and were welcomed to the French capital by the couple on the eve of the wedding with dinner aboard a cruise ship that sailed along the River Seine.

The guests included Filipino celebrities Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes, Richard Gomez, Derek Ramsay, Ogie Alcasid, Alden Richards, Marian Rivera, Lucy Torres, and Regine Velasquez.

