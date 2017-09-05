AFP: Abdullah Maute dead

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By FRANCIS WAKEFIELD

The Armed Forces (AFP) yesterday said there are strong indications that Maute Group leader Abdullah Maute is dead.

No less than AFP Western Min-danao Command chief Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez made the claim, citing multiple sources, according to Task Force Marawi spokesperson Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay.



Petinglay said one of the indicators is the tribute made in his honor. It is believed that the terrorist leader was killed last month.

Abdullah together with his brother Omar and Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon led the Marawi siege last May 23 that has so far resulted in more than 800 people dead.

Petinglay, however, Abdullah’s death still needs validation.

“However, we still have to validate this information since the AFP has to follow a process. We need to get the dead body and have it undergo DNA (testing) before we can say truly confirm that he is already dead,” she added.

As the fighting entered its 105th day, death toll among the terrorists has climbed to 639 as of 7 p.m. Sunday. A total of 145 government troops and 45 civilians have died.

A total of 1,400 Improvised Explosive Devices and Unexploded Ordnance were recovered in the different structures in the main battle area.

Related

comments