Arnaiz was intentionally killed – forensics expert

By JEFFREY G. DAMICOG, with reports from Jel Santos, Kate Louise Javier

Former University of the Philippines (UP) student Carl Angelo Arnaiz was beaten up and dragged before being shot dead by members of Caloocan City police force, which has already been under fire for the slaying of Grade 11 student Kian delos Santos.

This was the conclusion made by Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) forensics expert Dr. Erwin Erfe when his team conducted a forensic analysis on the body of 19-year-old Arnaiz Sunday.



“Intentional killing po ‘yun,” Erfe told reporters yesterday.

He explained that forensic examinations on the body disputed the claim of policemen that Arnaiz was killed last August 18 in Caloocan City after firing his gun at them while they were trying to arrest him for robbing a taxi driver.

“It doesn’t match doon sa ebidensya na nakita namin sa body nung tao. Malayung-malayo po,” Erfe said.

The forensic expert noted Arnaiz sustained five gunshot wounds including a defense wound in the right arm, three groupings in the chest and one on the left side of the body.

“Marami rin kami nakitang ibang injuries,” he noted.

Erfe said Arnaiz bore abrasions on the body; swollen black eyes; and handcuff markings on his wrists, especially on the right.

“So all in all naposas siya, binugbog at kinaladkad at tsaka pinatay,” the forensic expert concluded.

Also, he said “based on trajectories na-establish namin mukhang nakaluhod siya at that time ‘yung unang two or three shots.”

“And then the last two shots inflicted while nakahiga na siya,” he added.

NBI PROBE

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II yesterday also ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yesterday to investigate the death of Arnaiz.

Arnaiz was killed in Caloocan City on August 18 by policemen who claimed he fired shots at them.

Policemen said Arnaiz got aboard a taxi in Navotas City during the early hours and robbed the driver when they reached the Circumferential Road 3.

They said Arnaiz was positively identified by the taxi driver as the person who robbed him.

The family of Arnaiz who resides in Cainta, Rizal, said the victim had been missing for several days before they found him in a morgue in Caloocan City on August 28.

The two cops involved in the death of the 19-year-old former UP student, were relieved from their posts yesterday morning to pave way for an impartial probe on the death of Arnaiz. Also, their Police Community Precinct 2 head was administratively relieved due to “command responsibility.”

COPS RELIEVED

Meanwhile, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Oscar Albayalde said two cops involved in Arnaiz’s death were relieved along with their commander.

He said Chief Inspector Fortunato Ecle, PCP 2 commander, PO1 Jefrey Perez and Ricky Arquilita will be temporarily moved to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit as the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) starts its probe.

