DND concerned with NoKor’s latest H-bomb test

By: Francis Wakefield

The Department of National Defense (DND) said yesterday it is greatly concerned with the latest hydrogen bomb test conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, its most powerful yet as they claimed.

In a statement, the DND said the proliferation of this weapon not only increases the tension in the Korean peninsula but also adversely affects the peace and security of the whole of Asia.



“Experts say that the hydrogen bomb test may not directly affect the country, however, the DND will continue to monitor the situation, and the Office of Civil Defense is on alert following our standard operating procedures,” the DND said.

The OCD also assured that contingency plans are in place after North Korea’s recent nuclear bomb test.

On Sunday, North Korea announced that it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb, the country’s sixth nuclear test.

The explosion created a magnitude-6.3 weapon, making it Pyongyang’s most powerful weapon ever tested.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General said that in a military perspective, what North Korea did was very alarming and frightening.

“Yes that’s correct, in a military perspective nakaka-alarma at nakakatakot siya (it’s alarming and frightening),” Año said during an interview following the turnover ceremony of the AFP Northern Luzon Command (NoLCom) leadership held at Camp General Servillano Aquino, San Miguel, Tarlac on Monday.

“It’s (Hydrogen) really very dangerous. But we can only, the AFP can only act when there is a real threat and there’s already a need for operational decisions to make,” Año said.

“But for now we leave it to the national government and our foreign affairs to make the necessary announcement on or comment about what North Korea did yesterday,” he added.

